Build up Your Own PPE Arsenal for Just $39

PPE-AID Daily Sanitary Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

PPE-AID Daily Sanitary Kit | $3 9 | SideDeal



At the beginning of quarantine, my mom was constantly on the hunt for PPE and then sending me whatever she could find, completely ignoring the fact that I really wasn’t going anywhere. But now I’m glad she did. My roommate and I have a great stockpile of travel hand sanitizers and “just in case” masks. If a kit like this had been assembled it would have made the search a lot easier. Well, wait no longer because SideDeal is offering you you r own PPE stockpile for just $39.

Advertisement

In this kit, you’ll get all the essentials, which as I said are great to have as a “just in case. ” There are thirty 3-ply masks that are perfect for on the go and to have in a bag or pocket if you’ve forgotten your nice reusable mask at home . I do find myself going through a lot of hand sanitizer so the sixty single-use packets will surely be the biggest hit. And if you’ve been extra cautious, there are thirty pairs of nitrile gloves. I actually use these for when I dye my hair now, so also versatile . This is a pretty handy little box all for half- off what other retailers are currently charging . Remember s afety is sexy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.