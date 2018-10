Graphic: Shep McAllister

Magna-Tiles combine the creativity of LEGOs with the sheer tactile satisfaction of magnets. This 100-piece set is rarely discounted from its usual $120, but promo code KJTILES will bring it down to $110 today at Daily Steals. It’s a little early to be thinking about holiday shopping, but this would be a great gift for any kid.