Build This City: 2021’s New LEGO City Sets Are 20% off at Amazon

LEGO City Skate Park | $32 | Amazon

LEGO City Airshow Jet Transporter | $24 | Amazon

LEGO City Road Plates | $16 | Amazon

LEGO City Holiday Camper Van | $16 | Amazon

LEGO City Race Buggy Transporter | $16 | Amazon

Wary of being out and about in the real world? I feel you. Build your own city from the comfort of home with LEGO City kits, especially right now since Amazon is taking 20% off a handset of new sets released for 2021.



They’re all smaller builds at 300 pieces or less, with the LEGO City Skate Park the priciest (and gnarliest) at $32, the Airshow Jet Transporter at $24, and a trio of other options at $16 apiece as seen below. We also covered some new-for-2021 LEGO Minecraft sets yesterday that are still all 20% off at Amazon, as well, if you’re looking for additional options.