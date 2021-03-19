It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Build This City: 2021's New LEGO City Sets Are 20% off at Amazon

Andrew Hayward
Image: LEGO
Wary of being out and about in the real world? I feel you. Build your own city from the comfort of home with LEGO City kits, especially right now since Amazon is taking 20% off a handset of new sets released for 2021.

They’re all smaller builds at 300 pieces or less, with the LEGO City Skate Park the priciest (and gnarliest) at $32, the Airshow Jet Transporter at $24, and a trio of other options at $16 apiece as seen below. We also covered some new-for-2021 LEGO Minecraft sets yesterday that are still all 20% off at Amazon, as well, if you’re looking for additional options.

