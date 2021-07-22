Build This Charming LEGO Star Wars Version of The Child for $10 off

LEGO Star Wars The Child | $70 | Amazon



Whether you call him The Child, Grogu, or Baby Yoda, the diminutive creature has become the true star of The Mandalorian. It might be a while before we get the third season, so why not fill the void with this adorable LEGO Star Wars build?



It’s a sizable 1,073-piece kit for such a lil’ guy, standing less than eight inches tall once completed. He comes with his favorite gearshift knob, plus you get a little placard and minifigure version of the character. Save $10 at Amazon right now, where it’s priced at $70.

Prefer a full-sized, actual Yoda instead? Amazon also has a larger Attack of the Clones rendition for $80 right now, packing 1,771 pieces at a 20% discount.