It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Build This Charming LEGO Star Wars Version of The Child for $10 off

Save 13% on this 1,073-piece rendition of The Mandalorian's biggest star

By
Andrew Hayward
Alerts
LEGO Star Wars The Child | $70 | Amazon
LEGO Star Wars The Child | $70 | Amazon
Image: LEGO
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LEGO Star Wars The Child | $70 | Amazon

Whether you call him The Child, Grogu, or Baby Yoda, the diminutive creature has become the true star of The Mandalorian. It might be a while before we get the third season, so why not fill the void with this adorable LEGO Star Wars build?

Advertisement

It’s a sizable 1,073-piece kit for such a lil’ guy, standing less than eight inches tall once completed. He comes with his favorite gearshift knob, plus you get a little placard and minifigure version of the character. Save $10 at Amazon right now, where it’s priced at $70.

Prefer a full-sized, actual Yoda instead? Amazon also has a larger Attack of the Clones rendition for $80 right now, packing 1,771 pieces at a 20% discount.

G/O Media may get a commission
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One - Digital)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One - Digital)