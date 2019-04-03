Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Today’s TP-Link Gold Box has everything you need to completely overhaul your home’s Wi-Fi or add automation with internet-connected products for some of the best prices ever.



Notable deals include the $55 Kasa Smart Power Strip, $168 TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Smart WiFi Gaming Router, $16 Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb, the $170 TP-Link Deco Mesh System and Echo Dot bundle, and $80 Archer CR500 modem all of which are selling for their lowest Amazon price.

Advertisement

Of course, this is a Gold Box. So, the discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. Be sure to check the main deal page for all of the markdowns offered.