Build the LEGO Dubai, Tokyo, or San Francisco Skyline for 20% off

All LEGO sets can be fantastic projects for all ages, but the LEGO Architecture sets hold special appeal for some adults, letting you build real-life sights and favorite destinations and end up with a classy-looking result to place on your shelf or desk.

We don’t usually see a lot of discounts on these sets, but right now Amazon has a trio of th em at 20% each off the list price. That means the 740-piece Dubai skyline set is $48, the 547-piece Tokyo skyline is also $48, and the 565-piece San Francisco skyline set is just $40.

Looking for more options? There are a couple other LEGO Architecture sets at lesser discounts, too. The huge 1,685-piece LEGO Statue of Liberty is $100 ($20 off), while the 1,197-piece LEGO Trafalgar Square is $74 ($6 off).

