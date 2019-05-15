Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re ready to make the leap to a projector-based home theater, you can probably find one that fits your needs with Woot’s one-day sale.



Right now, Woot is selling four refurbished ViewSonic projectors at super low prices. The star of the show is a $540 PX747-4K projector with a blindingly bright 3500 lumen bulb, which is plenty bright in almost any lighting situation. (Amazon has a new unit discounted to $900, the best price we’ve seen on a non-refurb.)

Just note that this price is only available today, and could very well sell out early. So make sure to check out the PX747-4K and the rest of the projectors on Woot’s main deal page.