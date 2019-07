Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Fractal Design Meshify C ATX Tower Case| $67 | Amazon



If your big summer project is building a new gaming rig, this discounted Fractal Design Meshify gaming case may be a good place to start. This black is beautiful and built like a tank, with room for up to 5 drives, and two pre-installed fans.

This $67 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular unit (down by about $13 from its usual price.)