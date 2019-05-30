Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If your big summer project is building a new gaming rig, this discounted NZXT gaming case may be a good place to start. This black unit seems to be pretty popular among the gaming community, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s beautiful and built like a tank, liquid-cooling ready, plenty of IO ports, and it’s got RGB lighting.

It normally sells for about $70 more and for $110, you could do a lot worse. Happy building, y’all.