Build the Best Part of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones With $19 off LEGO Yoda

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones may have the worst dialogue and acting performances of the entire film franchise, but at least it has Yoda in his prime kicking ass like we’d never seen before. Relive his action-packed turn with this sizable 1,771-piece LEGO set, which produces a 16” tall Yoda build complete with lightsaber along with a poseable head, eyebrows, fingers, and toes.



It even comes with a tiny Yoda minifigure and a placard for display purposes. Save $19 off the list price at Amazon right now, dropping the price to $81 and producing one of the best cost-per-brick ratios of any LEGO Star Wars set.