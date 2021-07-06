Build the Beautiful LEGO Bonsai Tree for Just $40

LEGO Bonsai Tree | $40 | Amazon Walmart Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO’s master builders are dipping into some dazzling new terrain, as seen with the launch of various plant and flower kits earlier this year. My son and I built the LEGO Flower Bouquet for my wife, and it’s a beautiful display.



The LEGO Bonsai Tree kit is another one that’s been popular in that batch, and right now both Amazon and Walmart are slashing $10 off the list price. It’s a build with 878 pieces for just $40 right now, and it comes with both green leaves and cherry blossom blooms that you can swap out with ease. Otherwise, unlike the real thing, you won’t have to trim this tree to keep it looking just right once it’s completed.