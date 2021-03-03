Build the 1,685-Piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty, Now $20 off

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty | $100 | Amazon



LEGO builds can help keep the madness away during this extended pandemic quarantine, and if you’re on the hunt for a big one right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $20 right now to $100. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is $13 off the list price at $117.