Build Poe’s LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker X-Wing for $11 Less

Image: LEGO
People have very strong and mixed reactions about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so let’s not get into that. What we can all hopefully agree on is that Poe’s orange-clad X-Wing from the film was pretty sick, and if you want to build the ship out of LEGO bricks and save a little cash in the process, now’s your chance.

Right now, Amazon is taking just under $11 off the list price of the Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter kit, which spans 761 pieces and includes minifigures for Poe, Jannah, R2-D2, and a single Knight of Ren. The ship itself has adjustable wings, spring-loaded blasters, and retractable landing gear, so it’s functional too. Maybe you can use it to create your own version of the film!

