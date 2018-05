Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon just kicked off another big tech sale, this time focusing on PC parts and accessories, including <gasp> a number of reasonably-priced graphics cards.



If you’re building a PC, there’s a lot to like here, but everyone could use a new external hard drive, or maybe an inexpensive new router.

On the PC part side, here are a few highlights, but head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.