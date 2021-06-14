Build Little LEGO Versions of The Mandalorian and The Child for $16

LEGO BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child | $16 | Amazon



The Mandalorian probably won’t be back later this year, given that Mando himself (Pedro Pascal) recently said that the third season hadn’t started filming—but at least you can give yourself a tiny project to tackle while you wait.



Advertisement

Amazon is currently chopping 20% off the list price for this LEGO BrickHeadz two-pack of The Mandalorian and The Child (Grogu), which spans 295 pieces. Granted, it’s only a $4 discount… but hey, that’s like half a month of your Disney+ subscription fee. It’s something!