Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Replicade

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Welp, here it is. The ultimate desk toy. This 12" Centipede arcade cabinet is a perfect 1/6 replica of the real thing, and you can get it for an all-time low $110 today on Amazon (after clipping the modest coupon). It launched on Amazon in the middle of last year for $160, and today’s deal is the same price that earlybird (but not super earlybird) Kickstarter backers got in 2017.