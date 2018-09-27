Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Whether you’re building a new PC, upgrading an old one, or just need some tech accessories, today’s one-day Amazon sale is worth a look. Inside, you’ll find PC components like graphics cards, power supplies, and motherboards, but also accessories like monitors, gaming mice, and a backpack. There are even a couple of pre-built gaming desktops in there, including a Corsair One Pro for $600 off (we reviewed the Corsair One Elite here).

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.