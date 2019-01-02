Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ll be more likely to stick with your New Year’s fitness resolutions if you have a gym in your home, and don’t have to drag yourself anywhere, and it’s more affordable than you might think with today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Three different exercise machines are included: A $69 squat trainer, a $449 exercise bike with a magnetic flywheel, and a $579 treadmill with incline. Those are all-time low prices for the squat trainer and treadmill, and the bike hasn’t been that cheap since last May, so go ahead and cancel that gym membership.