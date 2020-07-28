Bugs Buzz off With This 2-Pack Lantern Zapper for $25

2 Lantern Bug Zappers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

2 Lantern Bug Zappers | $25 | MorningSave



How many of you have been annihilated by bug bites while just chilling in your yard? It’s that time of year when mosquitos are out for blood, literally. If you are lucky enough to have an outdoor space or camp a lot bug replant is probably number one on your list each year. But how efficient has it been? Today MorningSave has two lantern bug zappers for $25, this is 69% less than their original price.

Advertisement

Each lantern creates a huge “Bugs You Better Not” zone of about sixteen feet in each direction. They are waterproof and have a rechargeable battery. The lanterns are compact and lightweight so it’s easy to hang and move them around for optimum coverage. Each lantern also has a flashlight option in case you need a little extra light on your outdoor adventures. It will take about three hours to get to a full charge but it will last up to sixteen hours if you just use the light and twelve hours if you’re also using the zapper. The lanterns charge by USB and come in three different colors.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.