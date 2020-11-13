Buckle up for safety with $40 off the Otterbox Defender case for iPhone

Otterbox Defender for iPhone Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Otterbox Defender for iPhone | $20 | Target

If you ordered an iPhone 12 Mini or 12 Pro Max last week, there’s a good chance it’ll be out for delivery today. Hopefully you already snagged a good case to keep your precious cargo safe, but if not, there’s no need to fret. Otterbox’s Defender case, which offers plenty of protection, is down to $20 at Target, saving you $40. The sale only goes through tomorrow, though, so act quick.

Fair warning: the case is bulky, but not as bulky as you’re probably thinking. I have the 12 Mini case in front of me, and it’s still pretty easy to fit in my hand without much fussing.