It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Buckle up for safety with $40 off the Otterbox Defender case for iPhone

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTarget Deals
4
Save
Otterbox Defender for iPhone | $20 | Target
Otterbox Defender for iPhone | $20 | Target
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Otterbox Defender for iPhone | $20 | Target

If you ordered an iPhone 12 Mini or 12 Pro Max last week, there’s a good chance it’ll be out for delivery today. Hopefully you already snagged a good case to keep your precious cargo safe, but if not, there’s no need to fret. Otterbox’s Defender case, which offers plenty of protection, is down to $20 at Target, saving you $40. The sale only goes through tomorrow, though, so act quick.

Advertisement

Fair warning: the case is bulky, but not as bulky as you’re probably thinking. I have the 12 Mini case in front of me, and it’s still pretty easy to fit in my hand without much fussing.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Upgrade Your Home Office With a Discounted Macbook Air or 5K iMac

The Best Holiday 2020 Gaming Gifts to Boost Your Generosity Stats

We Love the Dongle, Don’t We Folks? The Best USB-C Hubs to Get Your Laptop Back to the Basics

Save Big on Games and Accessories in Today’s Best PlayStation Deals