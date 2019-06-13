Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

SodaStream Jet | $59 | Amazon



Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water and diet cola, which is why my SodaStream is one of my most cherished possessions.

Advertisement

Today only, you can get a SodaStream Jet from Amazon for just $59, complete with a free full-sized CO2 canister, and a carbonating bottle to get you started. I’ve owned one of these for years, and it’s paid for itself many times over.

