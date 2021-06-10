BT21's Creme Shop Collection Landing at Ulta Is Music to Our Ears

BT21 Creme Shop Collection 934301 Image : Creme Shop

BT21 Creme Shop Collection

Even if you’ve been living under a rock, you know who K-pop supergroup BTS is. It’s hard to imagine you haven’t seen their new McDonald’s meal or even them performing on SNL. Creme Shop is a fantastic South Korean beauty company (headquartered in LA) that has been producing beautiful collabs for ages. Their new line with BTS seemed a natural fit. This BT21 Collection is impressive. Remember to use the code 934301 and take $3.50 off anything your grab over $15.

I was a big fan of their Hello Kitty collab, so I imagined this one would be just as brilliant, and they didn’t disappoint. One might say all sixteen pieces are “Dynamite.” Now, if you’re a fan, you know each guy has their alter ego in the animated world on BT21. I myself am partial to Chimmy and Koya. Everything in this collection was thoughtfully designed with the whimsy and chicness that BTS brings to the table.

I’m living for the Macaron Lip Balms, each with its own distinct scent from Birthday Cake to Rose. You could also buy all seven and try each for yourself. It’s nice to have variety.

Creme Shop is known for its sheet masks, and in this Essence Box, they pulled all the guys’ individuals masks together. Each of the eight masks has quality ingredients to nourish and brighten your face. K-Beauty is all about glowing skin, and these masks will definitely help. Plus, this collector’s box is unbelievably adorable.

It was really nice to see an eyeshadow palette included with this line. This nine-pan palette has shades that vibe with the BTS personalities and are made to mix and match. Each is super pigmented with a variety of mattes and shimmers. With names like Spotlight, Encore, and Dance Break, you’ll be creating show-stopping looks in no time.

