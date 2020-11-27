Brush up Your Teeth in Style With the Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush 6500 at 40% Off

Philips Sonicare 6500 Electric Toothbrush $90 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Philips Sonicare 6500 Electric Toothbrush| $90 | Amazon

Brushing teeth can be very monotonous, not realising that you may be using a toothbrush that’s not really taking care of them and eliminating plaque.

This is where the Philips Sonicare 6500 comes in, where it features three modes to personalize the process, alongside a t wo-minute timer that lets you know how long you have left to brush.

It also comes with an extra brush head in case the first one wears out, and it’s also with a 2 week battery life, so you can take it on a trip and not worry that it’s low on charge for the next few days.