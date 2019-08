Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Legend of Zelda Hyrule Historia | $17 | Amazon

Here’s the perfect gift for the Zelda fan with everything. Hyrule Historia is your definitive guide to the history of the Zelda franchise, and it’s down to $17 today, within a couple bucks of its best price ever. Now, you won’t have to chop a bunch of grass or break any pots to afford it.