It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Brush Up On Useful Math with Humble's Applied Math Productivity Bundle

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
285
Save
Humble Book Bundle: Applied Math Productivity | Starts at $1 | Humble Bundle
Humble Book Bundle: Applied Math Productivity | Starts at $1 | Humble Bundle
Graphic: Humble
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Humble Book Bundle: Applied Math Productivity | Starts at $1 | Humble Bundle

NEEEEEEEEEEEEERD. Just kidding. Humble’s Applied Math Productivity Bundle will teach you some good stuff. It’s especially great for engineers to pick up and brush up on some knowledge.

Advertisement

There are three tiers here—a $1 tier, an $8, and a $15 tier. All of them are chock-full of math books for you to work through in your free time. I even see one for Excel in there, which is fantastic for the average office goer. If you can show your 60-year-old boss how to make an Excel sheet work for you, you’ll be going places.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

You Should Really Clean Your Bong Today

Tuesday's Best Deals: Cyberpunk 2077, Vizio P-Series TVs, Forever 21 Flash Sale, Aukey Dual Dash Cam, and More

Got the Munchies? Here's Some Garbage to Eat

Play Your Favorite Games in 4K HDR on a $230 Xbox One X