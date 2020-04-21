Brush Up On Useful Math with Humble's Applied Math Productivity Bundle

Humble Book Bundle: Applied Math Productivity Graphic : Humble

NEEEEEEEEEEEEERD. Just kidding. Humble’s Applied Math Productivity Bundle will teach you some good stuff. It’s especially great for engineers to pick up and brush up on some knowledge.

There are three tiers here—a $1 tier, an $8, and a $15 tier. All of them are chock-full of math books for you to work through in your free time. I even see one for Excel in there, which is fantastic for the average office goer. If you can show your 60-year-old boss how to make an Excel sheet work for you, you’ll be going places.