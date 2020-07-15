Brush up on the History of Black Widow for Just $19 Today

Black Widow: The Complete Comics History Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Black Widow: The Complete Comics History | $19 | Amazon



This is a spectacular sale for any Black Widow aficionado like myself . I’ve had my eye on this book for quite a while but thought it was just a bit too expensive. This gorgeous compendium of work on Natasha Romanoff is 60% off and well worth the price for any Marvel fan.

Now is a great time to brush up on the history of the S iren of Stalingrad before the film’s released this fall. There are 187 pages of pure Natalia goodness from her first appearance in 1964 to her dominance on the big screen. The book is about three years old now so it won’t include later Marvel films or her pending solo one but it does give a thorough presentation of her life on the printed pages. If you weren’t in love with Oktober Red before you will be after. A nd you’ll be praying this movie actually comes out this year like the rest of us Widow devotees.

Shipping is $4 but even at that, you are still saving well over 50% off.