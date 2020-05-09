Brush Up on Bloodborne Lore With ComiXology's Latest Sale

Titan Bloodborne Sale | ComiXology
The lore of From Software’s games are supposed to be complex, in-depth, and a joy to uncover, Bloodborne included. The problem is, THE GAMES ARE SO HARD. How am I supposed to delve into the environmental story-telling if the Cleric Beast killed me AGAIN!? How am I supposed to survive anything beyond the Cleric Beast if it took 55 tries to beat it!? Thankfully there’s somewhat a solution to my conundrum... the Bloodborne comics, and ComiXology currently has them on sale!
You can get the series’ 12 issues for $1 a piece, making it a cool $12 for some fun and dark weekend reading. The first two volumes are also on sale for $7 a piece, but given that would be $14 for an incomplete collection (Volume 3 isn’t part of this sale), it’s better to buy the issues separately.
This deal last until the 26th, but make sure to grab these before you forget and get to reading!