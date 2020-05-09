It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Brush Up on Bloodborne Lore With ComiXology's Latest Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
24
Save
Titan Bloodborne Sale | ComiXology
Titan Bloodborne Sale | ComiXology
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Titan Bloodborne Sale | ComiXology

The lore of From Software’s games are supposed to be complex, in-depth, and a joy to uncover, Bloodborne included. The problem is, THE GAMES ARE SO HARD. How am I supposed to delve into the environmental story-telling if the Cleric Beast killed me AGAIN!? How am I supposed to survive anything beyond the Cleric Beast if it took 55 tries to beat it!? Thankfully there’s somewhat a solution to my conundrum... the Bloodborne comics, and ComiXology currently has them on sale!

Advertisement

You can get the series’ 12 issues for $1 a piece, making it a cool $12 for some fun and dark weekend reading. The first two volumes are also on sale for $7 a piece, but given that would be $14 for an incomplete collection (Volume 3 isn’t part of this sale), it’s better to buy the issues separately.

Advertisement

This deal last until the 26th, but make sure to grab these before you forget and get to reading!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Vava's 4K Dash Cam Helped Me Capture the Lawless, Empty Streets of NYC

Biodegradable and Compostable, A-Zero Bags Might Be the Eco-Friendly Answer to Plastic Bag Bans

Save up to 70% off During Wayfair's Semi-Annual Bed and Bath Sale

Bring the Movie Theater Home: Resounding Vizio Deals Fit for Any Living Room