Brush Up and Go Green with a $6 8-Pack of Bamboo Toothbrushes

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Bamboo Toothbrush 8 Pack | $6 | Amazon | Use code 50HL1RFK at checkout 
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Bamboo Toothbrush 8 Pack | $6 | Amazon | Use code 50HL1RFK at checkout 

PSA: You need to change your toothbrush every three months or so. It’s not just when the bristles fray, as these babies also build up bacteria, no matter how clean you keep them. So you nee to do it to keep your mouth, like, ACTUALLY clean. If you buy in bulk, you don’t need to worry about not having a new toothbrush when it’s time to change out, and that’s where these bamboo toothbrushes come in.

If you use code 50HL1RFK at checkout, you’ll be able to snag an 8-pack of bamboo toothbrushes for just six bucks. That’s less than a dollar a toothbrush! On top of that, these are made out of bamboo, which are more environmentally friendly than the average plastic toothbrush. So you can be clean and go green at the same time!

