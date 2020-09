Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush | $26 | Amazon



Brush your teeth with a Fairywell Sonic electric toothbrush. Only $26 from a price drop, you can whiten your teeth with 40,000 strokes per minute. It’s soft bristle, so you won’t hurt your gums, has a smart timer, and five modes of brushing for a clean mouth. What are you waiting for?