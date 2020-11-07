It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsGrooming

Brush Smarter With 50% Off a Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush

Elizabeth Lanier
Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush (Pink) | $25 | TargetQuip Metal Electric Toothbrush (Black) | $25 | Target
Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush (Pink) | $25 | Target

Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush (Black) | $25 | Target

Two color options for the metal Quip electric toothbrush are on sale in Target’s early Black Friday deals this weekend.

You can grab a pretty pink or a sleek black metal toothbrush for just $25 right now. These slim electric toothbrushes are cordless and completely waterproof, and brush your teeth with gentle sonic vibrations. They also feature a timer so you can ensure you’re brushing long enough for ideal dental hygiene.

As an added bonus, the toothbrush’s carrying case can easily convert to a mirror mount or a stand for your bathroom sink, so you can take it on the go or leave it at home while keeping it clean and ready to use.

This price point is only valid through Sunday.

