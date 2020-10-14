Browse The Web In 4K With The LG 27" Monitor At 16% Off

LG 27UK850 27" 4K Monitor $380 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

LG 27UK850 27" 4K Monitor | $380 | Amazon

Gaming in 4K is not a unrealistic possibility anymore. Recent graphics card releases have made this possible at a playable framerate, and it requires a great monitor to make sure the colours and the frames are shown in the best way.

This is where the LG 27UK850 27" 4K Monitor comes in. Featuring USB-C output so you can connect to a device with the same standard, it also has HDR-10, so photos and videos can be displayed in all its full colour glory.