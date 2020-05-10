Browse Target's Patio Furniture Sale and Freshen Up the Backyard

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Save up to 25% on Patio Items | Target
This week at Target, you can save up to 25% on patio furniture, which is pretty good timing. It’s getting warm, so finally you can spend some time outside... even if it’s by yourself in quarantine. At least it’s outside!
Advertisement
This sale includes all sorts of things, like these fun lights and some heavy-duty planters. You can probably redo your whole backyard area for cheap—a nice little project to keep you busy while you stay at home.