It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Browse Target's Patio Furniture Sale and Freshen Up the Backyard

Elizabeth Henges
Save up to 25% on Patio Items | Target
Image: Target
Best Home Deals
Save up to 25% on Patio Items | Target

This week at Target, you can save up to 25% on patio furniture, which is pretty good timing. It’s getting warm, so finally you can spend some time outside... even if it’s by yourself in quarantine. At least it’s outside!

This sale includes all sorts of things, like these fun lights and some heavy-duty planters. You can probably redo your whole backyard area for cheap—a nice little project to keep you busy while you stay at home.

