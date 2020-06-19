It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech Deals

Browse Privately With 82% off ZenMate VPN for 2 Years

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsZenMate VPN
63
Save
Two Years of VPN Service for $42 | ZenMate VPN
Two Years of VPN Service for $42 | ZenMate VPN
Image: ZenMate
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Two Years of VPN Service for $42 | ZenMate VPN

If working from home finally pushed you to consider investing in a virtual private network (VPN), have we got a deal for you. ZenMate VPN is currently offering Kinja Deals readers an exclusive bargain: two years of speedy, private VPN service for $42 upfront, which breaks down to just under $2 per month.

Advertisement

That’s an 82% savings over the month-to-month price, ensuring that you’re covered until this time in 2020. ZenMate VPN routes your connection through an external server to keep you secure and private, plus it can help you access blocked or region-locked content.

Advertisement

ZenMate VPN has servers in 74 countries, puts no cap on your bandwidth usage, and keeps no logs of your activity. Don’t wait to get up and running on a VPN! Sign up for ZenMate VPN today and take advantage of this bargain.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Pre-Order FIFA 21 and Get a Free PS5 or Xbox Series X Version Upgrade

Good American Luxury Jeans Are on Sale at Bottom Dollar-Prices, and There's Plus Sizes Too

June Is for the Boys' (Health) and Ella Paradis Has a Treat in Store

Power Up All Your Devices With an Anker 4-Port USB-C Charger [Exclusive]