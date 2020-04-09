Browse Privately With 50% off ibVPN's Ultimate VPN Plan

50% off Ultimate VPN Plan | ibVPN | Promo code STAYHOME2020

Now that every last one of us is Extremely Online, it’s time to start thinking like an internet veteran, and according to our own work from home starter kit, one of the best places to start is with a VPN. Among them, ibVPN is one of the most universally acclaimed clients, and its Ultimate VPN plan is 50% off right now using the promo code STAYHOME2020.

Advertisement

Priced at $11 a month or $58 per year at its usual rate, this limited-time discount brings its cost down to just over $5 a month or $29 each year. According to the site, it includes the following features:

High-Speed Connections

P2P/Torrents Allowed

5 Simultaneous Connections

Proxy Servers In All Locations

Socks5 Proxies

TOR over VPN

Double VPN

Unlimited Bandwith

NAT Firewall

OpenVPN, L2TP, PPTP, SSTP,

SoftEther, IPsec

SoftEther, IPsec Stealth VPN

High Priority Support

Versus other plans on the service, this one seems to be the most complete. The stealth VPN, TOR over VPN, and Double VPN functionalities are exclusive to this plan while even Sock5 proxies are limited to this and the TorrentVPN plan. So if you’re looking to save on a reputable VPN, this might be your safest bet.

Peak Design Is Donating All of Its Travel Tripod Launch Profits to... Read on The Inventory