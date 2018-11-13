Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Do you aim to misbehave? Then this shiny Firefly 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Set will fit right in on your boat. (Disappointingly, there’s no new watchable content, but while the best show in the Verse deserved better, isn’t that about par for the course?)

Available at Walmart and Amazon for $13, it does come with a few collectible items and fancy packaging. But the real treasure is the episodes themselves, showcasing the carefree days when [spoiler] and [spoiler] were still alive. No, it’s fine. We’re not still upset about fictional characters’ deaths...

