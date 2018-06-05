Photo: Amazon

Brother makes some of the only printers you won’t want to punt into an active volcano, and the new HL-L2350DW is on sale for an all-time low $89 today.



Compared to the reader-favorite 2340DW it replaced the 2350 is faster (32 ppm vs. 27) and includes Amazon’s Dash replenishment service, which can automatically order toner when you’re running low, but otherwise, it’s exactly what you’d expect: A fast, reliable, toner-sipping monochrome printer that will get the job done.

$89 is a match for an all-time low, so grab one before the price goes back up.