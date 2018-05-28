The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.