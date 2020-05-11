It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Bringing You Good Vibes With This May-sturbation Contest From Ella Paradis

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsElla Paradis Deals
546
Save
Rabbit Lily Giveaway &amp; Mystery Discount | Ella Paradis | Use code WOW
Rabbit Lily Giveaway & Mystery Discount | Ella Paradis | Use code WOW
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Rabbit Lily Giveaway & Mystery Discount | Ella Paradis | Use code WOW

It’s Monday the best day of the week. Ok, it’s probably one of the worst but on this Monday your pals at Ella Paradis want to brighten it with a contest. In celebration of Masturbation May, they will be awarding 25 special readers with the Rabbit Lily.

Advertisement

This is one of their top products and retails for $79. Ella Paradis is also so running a bit of a cheeky sale at the moment. Enter code WOW at check out and get up to 50% off, although most discounts will be around 20%. But you never know! Free shipping on all products is still available.

You can enter until May 24, you must live in the U.S. and be over the age of 18. The winners will be announced on May 25, to coincide with International Masturbation Day.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Biodegradable and Compostable, A-Zero Bags Might Be the Eco-Friendly Answer to Plastic Bag Bans

Get 20% off Any Regularly Priced Item at Ulta Until the End of May

Slice and Dice Like a Hot Knife Through Butter With KYOKU's 8" Daimyo Chef Knife, Now 21% Off