Bringing You Good Vibes With This May-sturbation Contest From Ella Paradis

Rabbit Lily Giveaway & Mystery Discount

Rabbit Lily Giveaway & Mystery Discount | Ella Paradis | Use code WOW



It’s Monday the best day of the week. Ok, it’s probably one of the worst but on this Monday your pals at Ella Paradis want to brighten it with a contest. In celebration of Masturbation May, they will be awarding 25 special readers with the Rabbit Lily.

This is one of their top products and retails for $79. Ella Paradis is also so running a bit of a cheeky sale at the moment. Enter code WOW at check out and get up to 50% off, although most discounts will be around 20%. But you never know! Free shipping on all products is still available .

You can enter until May 24, you must live in the U.S. and be over the age of 18 . The winners will be announced on May 25, to coincide with International Masturbation Day.

