It's all consuming.
Bring Your Yoga Studio Home With 25% off Crystal Cove’s Yoga Pillows [Exclusive]

Jordan McMahon
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
With gyms and yoga studios being closed for the foreseeable future, it’s easy to feel antsy and miss your usual workout routine. Luckily, it’s not too hard to replicate the basics at home, and with a few accessories you can turn your bedroom into a mini yoga studio in a pinch. A good yoga pillow, like these from Brentwood Home, can help give your body support where it’s needed during stretches, and make those challenging poses a bit easier to nail. To celebrate Earth Day, Brentwood is giving Kinja readers 25% off its yoga pillows using the promo code KINJAYOGA through April 24.

There’s a limit of one per customer, but you can also grab Brentwood’s Yoga Bundle, which comes with all three pillows, for $150, a savings of about $40.

