A new season calls for a major wardrobe overhaul. Since spring is well on its way, LOFT is encouraging you to update your closet by taking $50 off purchases of $100 or more. Use promo code GETREADY, and stock up on work-appropriate tops, sweaters, pants, accessories, and more, all of which are sure to put a spring in your step while you wait for warmer weather to arrive.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Bring Your Work Wardrobe Into Spring With $50 Off Purchases of $100 or More at LOFT
A new season calls for a major wardrobe overhaul. Since spring is well on its way, LOFT is encouraging you to update your closet by taking $50 off purchases of $100 or more. Use promo code GETREADY, and stock up on work-appropriate tops, sweaters, pants, accessories, and more, all of which are sure to put a spring in your step while you wait for warmer weather to arrive.