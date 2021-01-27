Bring Your Tunes Anywhere With the Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker, Now $28

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker Image : Anker

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker | $28 | Amazon | Clip coupon



You don’t need to rely on your tiny smartphone speaker to pump out tunes wherever you please. Anker’s Soundcore 2 portable speaker pairs easily with any phone or tablet via Bluetooth, delivering solid 12W sound and thumping bass. It’s IPX7 water resistant and can even pair to another Soundcore 2 for shared stereo playback, while the beefy 5,200mAh battery should deliver a full 24 hours of tunes.

Right now, it’s 30% off the list price at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. With a 4.7-star review average from a massive 54,000+ appraisals, it’s a customer favorite for a budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker. Only the black version is this cheap, although you can get it in blue or red for a couple bucks more each.