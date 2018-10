Graphic: Shep McAllister

The SNES Classic is a lot easier than the original SNES to carry to a friend’s house for a Mario Kart or Street Fighter II parties, and this AmazonBasics carrying case makes it even simpler. It has dedicated slots for the console, cables, and two controllers, and at $12, it’s never been cheaper.



Still need an SNES Classic? They’re in stock right now.