Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anyone who’s driven a car with a rear-view camera, and then later driven a car without one knows how quickly they can spoil you. But if you have an older vehicle and want to enjoy the added safety and convenience of a camera, you don’t have to go out and buy a new car. Instead, just spend $111 on this truly wireless rear-view camera add-on from Auto Vox, with promo code EDUDOXNB.



This is one of our favorite ways to bring an old car into the future, and unlike a lot of these types of cameras, the T1400 transmits the video signal wirelessly to the front of the car, so you don’t have to run any wiring. It also comes with a replacement rear-view mirror with the screen built in, which, if you ask me, is far preferable to a single-use screen that you set on top of your dashboard.