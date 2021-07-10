Bring Your Buddy Along for the Ride With 50% Off a Zosen Seat Cover

Zosen Dog Car Seat Cover I3DK8ML8 Image : Zosen

Zosen Dog Car Seat Cover | $18 | Amazon | Coupon code I3DK8ML8



Summer road trips can finally be a thing again—and you know your best friend is going to want to come with you! As much as you love bringing your buddy along though, you really don’t want the dog hair left behind on your car seats. We’ve got a deal for that.

Grab a Zosen dog car seat cover for 50% off when you add promo code I3DK8ML8 at checkout. This can convert from a standard bench cover to a full hammock for complete coverage of your backseat. Measuring 58 inches wide by 54" long, it should fit most vehicles, whether you’ve got a sedan or an SUV.

And the best part? You can throw it in the washer when it needs a refresh.

Get yourself one while the deal is good and give that vacuum a break!