It's all consuming.
Bring the Theater Experience to Your Home With the Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar and Save $30 Today

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar | $149 | Amazon Gold Box
Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar | $149 | Amazon Gold Box

Full robust sound can make or break movie watching or even the sports viewing experience. Well, it used to work for sports but you know what I mean. Strong sound can enhance whatever you're gazing at and make you feel like you're right in the thick of it. If you're looking for rich tones and space is an issue the Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar might be the answer. Take 35% off of it today only.

Completely upgrade your next Netflix and chill session with beautiful sounds and deep bass. With 5 full-range drivers, the Signa S2 does so much with so little. Combined with the wireless subwoofer setup is quick and easy. As it's only 2" tall it can fit anywhere and won't be hard to mount it if you choose to do so.  With built-in Bluetooth tech, it's compatible with a myriad of devices and connects seamlessly with your chosen streaming apps. The Signa S2 is what was missing from achieving your ultimate home theater.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

