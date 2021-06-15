It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home Deals

Bring the Spa Home With This Portable Bubble Bath Massager

If this isn’t a treat yourself item, I don’t know what is

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager | $79 | Amazon
Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager | $79 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager | $79 | Amazon

Bring the bubbles and comfort to your own home. Grab this Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager and unwind in luxury. Just lay this mat down in your tub and transform it into a relaxing jacuzzi. Made to lay perfectly and securely in your bathtub with its suction cups. Connect the mat to its motorized air pump and watch bubbles bounce. You can adjustable the intensity of the flow for what you need. The mat is cushioned for ultimate comfort for a full-body experience. This mat runs forty-seven inches long and fourteen inches wide. The remote control is how you adjust it all to your liking and is easy to use. There is an automatic safety power-off function just in case. And the best part is you can take this wherever you need a little extra peace and quiet. If this isn’t a treat yourself item, I don’t know what is.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements
15% off Your First Order
Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements
Use the promo code CODE
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? Your friendly neighborhood Commerce Editor is here to help