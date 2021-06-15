Bring the Spa Home With This Portable Bubble Bath Massager

Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager | $79 | Amazon



Bring the bubbles and comfort to your own home. Grab this Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager and unwind in luxury. Just lay this mat down in your tub and transform it into a relaxing jacuzzi. Made to lay perfectly and securely in your bathtub with its suction cups. Connect the mat to its motorized air pump and watch bubbles bounce. You can adjustable the intensity of the flow for what you need. The mat is cushioned for ultimate comfort for a full-body experience. This mat runs forty-seven inches long and fourteen inches wide. The remote control is how you adjust it all to your liking and is easy to use. There is an automatic safety power-off function just in case. And the best part is you can take this wherever you need a little extra peace and quiet. If this isn’t a treat yourself item, I don’t know what is.

