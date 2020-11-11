Bring the Party Home With $100 off the Sonos Five

Sonos Five | $400 | Amazon

Sonos Five | $400 | Best Buy

When most of your at-home listening was limited to catching up on podcasts over dinner and bumping a few tunes in the shower, you may not have concerned yourself too much with audio quality. That may have changed now that we’re all stuck inside and trying to do anything to keep use from getting antsy. One way to do that is to crank up the volume and get your favorite playlist going. Sure, a good bluetooth speaker will do just fine, but a higher-end speaker like one from Sonos’s lineup will give you better quality and a more integrated experience. Right now, the company’s high-end Five speaker is down from $500 to $400 on Amazon and at Best Buy, saving you $100. It’s not going to take it into impulse buy territory, but if you’ve been eyeing a good standalone speaker, you won’t be disappointed. You can even grab two and pair them up, or tie them in to your existing Sonos setup if you’ve already got an arsenal going.

Advertisement