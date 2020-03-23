Image : Vizio

The best Vizio TV and accessory deals for March 2020 are here.

Even at MSRP, Vizio often offers the best deals for 4K Ultra HD televisions and soundbars—but why pay full price? Many of Vizio’s top TVs and sound systems are significantly discounted right now, and you’ll find the best deals here on our ever-updated listing.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Want a big, beautiful 4K TV without breaking the bank? Vizio’s 55” M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV (M558-G1) is deeply discounted right now—it’s $250 off the list price at Amazon.



With 90 local dimming zones to boost its HDR smarts plus 600 nits of brightness, as well as Quantum color capabilities, this Dolby Vision HDR set ought to look brilliant whether you’re watching flicks, streaming Netflix, or gaming. Vizio’s M-Series sets are among our best picks in the budget 4K category, and they just get closer and closer to matching pricier alternatives.

Image : Vizio

Let’s face it: while cheap TVs look better than ever, they still mostly suck when it comes to sound. Whether it’s muddled playback during action scenes or hard-to-hear dialogue, you’re doing yourself a disservice by skipping a soundbar.

Luckily, Vizio makes great, affordable options—and this 2.1 channel soundbar system should suit your needs if you’re not eager to splash out serious cash. It has a wireless subwoofer to pump up the bass without draping cords around your space, plus you can connect Bluetooth devices for playback. You’ll surely hear a noticeable difference over your TV speakers.

Image : Vizio

The name looks the same as the M558-G1 model above, but the price is different. What gives? The Vizio M556-G4 model hits a lot of the same bullet points, delivering a large 55” screen at 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR support, but trims down a couple of the specs to save cash.

This one tops out at 400 nits of brightness and only has 10 local dimming zones, so the black levels may not be quite as inky. Still, at a savings of more than $170 right now, this may be the better pick if you’re not fussy about the hyper-nuances of the picture.

Photo : Vizio

If you don’t mind investing in a high-quality TV, then you’ll get both a great set and a fantastic deal at Dell right now. Not only is this P-Series 65” 4K HDR Smart TV $400 off at $1000, but you’ll also get a $300 Dell Promo eGift Card with purchase.

Aside from the size boost, this P-Series model massively amplifies the brightness up to a maximum of 1100 nits, plus it has 200 local dimming zones to enhance the black levels and HDR impact. It also has Alexa, the Google Assistant, and Chromecast support built in, making it easy to fling all of your favorite content onto this enormous screen.



Image : Gabe Carey

Get the complete surround sound experience with Vizio’s 36” 5.1 Channel Soundbar, which packs in three channels within the soundbar itself along with two rear speakers and a subwoofer.



All told, they combine to deliver up to 101dB of surround sound, which is perfect for action flicks and high-intensity gaming. And in addition to using it with your TV, you can also stream music from your phone via any Chromecast-compatible app. It’s $50 off right now at Target.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Don’t need all of the bells and whistles? Not ready to join the 4K revolution? More importantly—not keen on spending more than two bills on a TV? Vizio has you covered with its 40” D-Series LED Smart TV, which is $30 off right now at Target.



At the 1080p resolution, this is still a plenty crisp display for streaming media and games, plus you don’t have to plug in extra devices: Apps like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube are built right into the TV itself. This is an excellent deal for a budget-friendly set.



Image : Vizio

On the other hand, this is one instance in which you might want to spend a smidge more for a significant uptick in quality. This set is the same size as the 1080p D-Series model above, but it comes with a higher-resolution 4K panel, ensuring that you can watch Ultra HD content in all of its pin-sharp glory.

That $238 price point at Walmart is a savings of $60 off of the list price, and this Smart TV is just as well-equipped on the apps front as pricier 4K models, giving you all of the top streaming services without need for a set-top box or game console.

Image : Vizio

You don’t need a fancy, multi-piece audio setup to get a clear sound boost over your TV’s built-in speakers. Vizio has higher-end options, but the basic 2.0 Channel Soundbar (SB2020n-G6) model is sure to deliver improved playback over your flat-screen.

This compact soundbar doesn’t take up much space at only 20” wide, but it hits an aural peak of 91dB thanks to two stereo speakers and a bass reflex port. You can also wirelessly connect Bluetooth devices such as your smartphone to fill your space with music and more.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Go big or go home? Why not go big while you’re at home? That’s what the Vizio V-Series 70” 4K HDR Smart TV offers. It’s one of Vizio’s largest sets, at least for less than a grand, and Target is currently selling this one for $660—nearly $400 off of the list price.



You also get a $50 Target gift card with purchase, perfect for stocking up your library of games or movies, and this smart set already has loads of streaming apps onboard.