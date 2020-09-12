It's all consuming.
Bring The Luxury Hotel Vibes to Your Home With This 2-Pack of Hypoallergenic Gel Pillows For Only $26

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack) | $26 | Amazon

While a lot of us won’t be traveling anytime soon, there is a cheap way to bring some of the fancy hotel vibes to your own bedroom. This deal will get you super comfy, hypoallergenic pillows for $13 each, available as a 2-pack for $26.

I can personally vouch for this deal, as I ordered two sets of these pillows myself this week and spent my own personal dollars on them. Let’s just say it has not been easy getting out of bed in the morning lately for the right reasons!

