Bring the Heat Anywhere in Your Home with This $60 Portable Space Heater

TaoTronics Portable Space Heater

TaoTronics Portable Space Heater | $60 | Amazon | Promo code 6OCV45BD



Winter can bring some truly frigid days, and if your heating system can’t quite keep up or you don’t want to blast it throughout the house, here’s an option for easily bringing targeted heat to any room that needs it.

TaoTronics’ portable ceramic space heater is lightweight and even has a handle, and it provides up to 1500W of warming relief. It can oscillate too, plus it’ll automatically shut off if knocked over. It also comes with a remote for easy adjustments without leaving your bed, desk, or couch.

Right now, it’s marked down from $77 to just $60 when you use promo code 6OCV45BD for additional savings. I have a similar model and it’s a godsend for the extra-chilly nights in our barely-insulated upstairs bedrooms, which our furnace struggles to reach. It’s a very handy thing to have around!